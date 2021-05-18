Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.82.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,257.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLMN opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

