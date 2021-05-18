Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) General Counsel Sells $68,500.00 in Stock

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,040 shares in the company, valued at $439,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Yousif also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blue Bird alerts:

On Monday, March 8th, Paul Yousif sold 4,053 shares of Blue Bird stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $109,552.59.

BLBD traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.38. 85,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,500. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.40. Blue Bird Co. has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $28.90.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 1.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 372.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 203,545 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth about $1,583,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 101,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 18,888 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLBD. Roth Capital upped their target price on Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.