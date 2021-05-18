Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) shares rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.97 and last traded at $26.70. Approximately 3,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 5,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blue Horizon BNE ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 4.56% of Blue Horizon BNE ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

