BMO Capital Markets Trims Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Target Price to C$30.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 48.22% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark lifted their target price on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.17.

Shares of TSE PXT traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$20.24. The company had a trading volume of 783,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,048. The stock has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10. Parex Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.05 and a 12 month high of C$24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.07.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$218.01 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 3.3299998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 32,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.66, for a total transaction of C$757,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,359,835.12.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

