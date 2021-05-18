BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,549 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,655 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $204,694,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $147,964,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in WestRock by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,906 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. WestRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

WRK opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average is $47.33. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

