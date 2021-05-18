BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 35,553 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,915 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,553 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,220,000 after acquiring an additional 727,949 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,383,000 after acquiring an additional 912,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,918,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,486,000 after buying an additional 138,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,434,000 after buying an additional 292,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Pritchard Capital decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $204.34 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $212.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.59 and a 200 day moving average of $160.31.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,699 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total transaction of $1,117,460.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,299.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,705 shares of company stock valued at $10,501,134 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

