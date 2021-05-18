BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 59,810 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,810 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,461 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.50.

MCK opened at $199.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.20 and a 200 day moving average of $181.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $139.17 and a 12 month high of $204.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

