BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.11

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.11 and last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 1774358 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.73.

BNPQY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded BNP Paribas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.93.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

