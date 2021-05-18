Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Trading Down 3.1% After Insider Selling

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)’s share price fell 3.1% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $66.71 and last traded at $66.80. 2,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 369,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.92.

Specifically, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $155,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,761. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.42.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,148,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,011,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,257,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,058,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,407,000 after acquiring an additional 255,919 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,915,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

