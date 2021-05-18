Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.48

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 32458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49.

About Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF)

BollorÃ© SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Europe, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Bolloré Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolloré and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.