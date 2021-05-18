Bonded Finance (BOND) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $264,858.00

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last week, Bonded Finance has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $11.70 million and approximately $264,858.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

Bonded Finance (BOND) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonded Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonded Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

