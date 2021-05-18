Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CFO Sells $3,305,321.19 in Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total value of $3,305,321.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded down $5.19 on Tuesday, hitting $74.39. 484,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,275. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $80.10. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 576,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,989,000 after buying an additional 96,333 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 154.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,893 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter.

BOOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.