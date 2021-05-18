Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) SVP Michael A. Love Sells 22,198 Shares

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:BOOT traded down $5.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.39. 484,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.43.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

