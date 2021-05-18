Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Barclays

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.09% from the company’s previous close.

BAH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $83.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $70.11 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,991,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,762,000 after acquiring an additional 768,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,454,000 after acquiring an additional 230,042 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,143,000 after purchasing an additional 281,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,476,000 after buying an additional 403,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

