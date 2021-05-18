Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Barclays

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.09% from the company’s previous close.
BAH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.
Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $83.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $70.11 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.83.
Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
