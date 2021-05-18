BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 406.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,318 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of BorgWarner worth $20,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in BorgWarner by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $512,692.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,007.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $151,681.14. Insiders sold 95,033 shares of company stock worth $4,910,885 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $51.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.33. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

