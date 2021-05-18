Bottos Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $144,973.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Bottos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bottos has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $144,973.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00097921 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00022867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $600.62 or 0.01469957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00118642 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00063214 BTC.

BTO is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

