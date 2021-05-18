Bounty0x Market Capitalization Tops $688,855.49 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 21.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. Bounty0x has a market cap of $688,855.49 and $294,570.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded down 40.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00097931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00022874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $605.83 or 0.01482061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00118693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00063253 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

