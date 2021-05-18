BoutsPro Trading Down 32.9% Over Last 7 Days (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 58.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One BoutsPro coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BoutsPro has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar. BoutsPro has a market capitalization of $530,362.27 and $272.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00097931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00022874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $605.83 or 0.01482061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00118693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00063253 BTC.

BoutsPro Coin Profile

BoutsPro is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

BoutsPro Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

