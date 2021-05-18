Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.00

Shares of Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOUYF. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bouygues currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Bouygues SA will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Bouygues’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.32%.

Bouygues Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

