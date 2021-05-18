Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.17

Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.17 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.03 ($0.05). Bowleven shares last traded at GBX 4.03 ($0.05), with a volume of 40,000 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 9.09. The firm has a market cap of £13.51 million and a PE ratio of -8.06.

About Bowleven (LON:BLVN)

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. Bowleven plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

