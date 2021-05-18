Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Atb Cap Markets

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

BYD has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$263.00 to C$248.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$248.73.

Boyd Group Services stock traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$204.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,588. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24. The stock has a market cap of C$4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.52. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$184.84 and a 12 month high of C$245.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$224.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$221.39.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$542.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

