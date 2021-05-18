BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Trading Down 2.2%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) shares dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 325,702 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 860,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of BriaCell Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing approaches for the management of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.

