Brian Mitts Sells 1,000 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,292.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Brian Mitts also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 17th, Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $50,350.00.
NXRT stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.88. The stock had a trading volume of 64,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,899. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.34. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.
NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. Research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,323,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,265,000 after acquiring an additional 33,108 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,248,000 after acquiring an additional 195,382 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 717,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,081,000 after acquiring an additional 20,093 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 486,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 72,505 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXRT. Raymond James upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.
About NexPoint Residential Trust
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
