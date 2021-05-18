Brian T. Olsavsky Sells 910 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,953,796.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,958,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of AMZN traded down $38.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,232.28. 2,818,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,739,244. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,297.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3,203.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,330.00 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.15, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.