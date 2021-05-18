Brian T. Olsavsky Sells 910 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,953,796.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,958,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMZN traded down $38.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,232.28. 2,818,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,739,244. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,297.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3,203.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,330.00 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.15, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

