Bridge Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 210.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the period. iShares Agency Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGZ. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGZ stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.92. The company had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,443. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.08 and a 200-day moving average of $118.87. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $117.56 and a 12-month high of $122.02.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

