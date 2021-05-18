Bridges Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day moving average is $57.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $62.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,735.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.