Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,761 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.90.

CSCO opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $223.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day moving average is $46.56.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

