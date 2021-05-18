Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.74.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $223.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

