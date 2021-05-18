Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 76,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $86.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $131.16 billion, a PE ratio of -74.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $87.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.36.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

