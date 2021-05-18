Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,992 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,806 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 210,945 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,802,000 after purchasing an additional 45,846 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,034,573 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $142,766,000 after acquiring an additional 339,450 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 42,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL opened at $79.08 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.91 and a 1-year high of $80.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market cap of $228.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Wedbush began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

