Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,799 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% during the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.8% during the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average is $42.90.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.