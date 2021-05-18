Bridges Investment Management Inc. Takes $1.31 Million Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,267 shares of company stock worth $6,850,694 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $102.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.31 and a 200-day moving average of $107.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.97 and a 12 month high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.11.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

