Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.79 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will report $34.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.00 million and the lowest is $34.50 million. Brigham Minerals reported sales of $12.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year sales of $142.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $147.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $158.32 million, with estimates ranging from $154.00 million to $166.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MNRL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 53,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $830,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 11,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $170,341.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,470 shares of company stock worth $1,573,277 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,574 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $13,883,000. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,097,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 661,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 318,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -948.50 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $18.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 182.46%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.