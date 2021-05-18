Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,421,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725,743 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 0.8% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.24% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $342,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,766,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,403,000 after purchasing an additional 149,676 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,607,000 after buying an additional 1,006,280 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,894,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,837,000 after buying an additional 1,603,100 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,468,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,163,000 after buying an additional 93,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,639,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,716,000 after buying an additional 343,869 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.48. The company had a trading volume of 115,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,135,335. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -595.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

