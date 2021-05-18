Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Increased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,766,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,403,000 after acquiring an additional 149,676 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,280 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,894,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,837,000 after buying an additional 1,603,100 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,468,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,163,000 after buying an additional 93,349 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,639,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,716,000 after acquiring an additional 343,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $65.46 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $146.16 billion, a PE ratio of -595.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.15 and a 200-day moving average of $62.65.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

