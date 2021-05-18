Britvic (LON:BVIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Britvic (LON:BVIC)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 958.75 ($12.53).

BVIC traded up GBX 32.50 ($0.42) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 951.50 ($12.43). 856,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,457. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 875.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 822.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49. Britvic has a 12-month low of GBX 669 ($8.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 977.50 ($12.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88.

In other Britvic news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 9,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.97), for a total transaction of £84,528.48 ($110,437.00). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 49 shares of company stock worth $41,503.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

