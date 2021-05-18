Britvic plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.50 (LON:BVIC)

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:BVIC opened at GBX 950.50 ($12.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 875.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 822.05. Britvic has a 12 month low of GBX 669 ($8.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 977.50 ($12.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 25.96.

BVIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 967.14 ($12.64).

In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 9,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.97), for a total transaction of £84,528.48 ($110,437.00). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 49 shares of company stock worth $41,503.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

