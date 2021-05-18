Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.583-5.684 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.89 billion-$4.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.75 billion.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $116.02 and a 12 month high of $167.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BR shares. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.17.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

