Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) SVP Sells $62,280.00 in Stock

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:BNL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.20. 1,484,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,742. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.61. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $21.43.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

BNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,758,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 80.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,345,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,556 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,280,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,806,000 after acquiring an additional 24,651 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,025,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after acquiring an additional 15,322 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 23.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,814,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,806,000 after acquiring an additional 718,414 shares during the period. 61.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.