Brokerages Anticipate Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to Post -$1.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will post ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.97) and the highest is ($1.58). Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.57) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.58) to ($5.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.83) to ($4.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $243,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,016.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,847 shares in the company, valued at $292,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,100 shares of company stock worth $1,200,704. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after acquiring an additional 777,453 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,285,000 after acquiring an additional 596,820 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12,759.8% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 385,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after acquiring an additional 382,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $18,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

APLS traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,383,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $58.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.76. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.