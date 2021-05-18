Brokerages Anticipate Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.02 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) will report sales of $28.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.00 million. Flexion Therapeutics reported sales of $15.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $124.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.56 million to $130.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $191.27 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $220.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLXN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 122,814 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Snow Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 306,265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.64. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

