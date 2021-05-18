Brokerages Anticipate Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will report sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.70 billion. Las Vegas Sands posted sales of $98.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,389.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year sales of $7.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $12.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.09 billion to $14.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.68.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $134,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,970 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

