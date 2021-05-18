Brokerages Anticipate MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.27 Billion

Brokerages predict that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will report $16.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.55 billion and the lowest is $15.98 billion. MetLife reported sales of $13.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year sales of $65.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.14 billion to $66.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $67.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.40 billion to $68.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,037,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1,248.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 51,525 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife has a twelve month low of $32.34 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day moving average is $53.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.42%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

