Brokerages Anticipate The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $651.35 Million

Analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will post $651.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $648.80 million and the highest is $653.90 million. The Ensign Group posted sales of $584.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.25 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of ENSG opened at $82.11 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

In related news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $1,425,829.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,728.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $726,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,015. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,603,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4,983.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 714.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 88,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 77,980 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 303,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,482,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

