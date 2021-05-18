Brokerages Anticipate Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Will Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49. Voya Financial reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.77.

VOYA stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.01. 1,023,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,813. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Voya Financial has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $70.68. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

