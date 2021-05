Brokerages Expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $273.45 Million

Analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to post $273.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $241.48 million and the highest is $289.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $128.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $975.20 million to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.45.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

In other news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 5,882 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $312,393.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,373.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $469,823.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,446.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,475 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,057,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,674,000 after purchasing an additional 235,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,411,000 after purchasing an additional 257,522 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,101,000 after purchasing an additional 61,534 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,212 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after purchasing an additional 315,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.