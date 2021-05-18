Brokerages Expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $273.45 Million

Analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to post $273.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $241.48 million and the highest is $289.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $128.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $975.20 million to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.45.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

In other news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 5,882 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $312,393.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,373.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $469,823.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,446.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,475 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,057,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,674,000 after purchasing an additional 235,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,411,000 after purchasing an additional 257,522 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,101,000 after purchasing an additional 61,534 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,212 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after purchasing an additional 315,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

