Brokerages Expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to report $271.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $232.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $386.00 million. Choice Hotels International posted sales of $151.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $908.90 million to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

CHH opened at $118.47 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $75.04 and a one year high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $2,048,899.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,408,279.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 14,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $1,678,840.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,314.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,591 shares of company stock worth $9,219,333 over the last 90 days. 21.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

