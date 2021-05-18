Brokerages Expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $500.33 Million

Analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to post $500.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $472.80 million and the highest is $519.10 million. Columbia Sportswear posted sales of $316.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%.

COLM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

COLM stock opened at $105.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.28. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Franco Fogliato sold 8,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $835,639.00. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 149,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $15,031,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,944,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,376 shares of company stock worth $18,558,957. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 5,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

