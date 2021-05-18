Brokerages Expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $785.60 Million

Analysts expect that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will report $785.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crane’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $778.60 million and the highest is $792.60 million. Crane reported sales of $677.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Crane.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Crane stock opened at $97.39 on Tuesday. Crane has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 256.30 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $495,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,810 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after acquiring an additional 159,057 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,747 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,799,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,752,000 after acquiring an additional 38,262 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 74.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,581,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,546,000 after acquiring an additional 673,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at $55,959,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crane (CR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.