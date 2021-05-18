Brokerages Expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to Announce $1.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to announce $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. LHC Group posted earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $7.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

NASDAQ LHCG traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,878. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $149.43 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in LHC Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in LHC Group by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 27,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in LHC Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

